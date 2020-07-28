2 great white sharks spotted in water off Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of great white sharks were spotted in the water off Nauset Beach in Eastham on Tuesday.

One shark was seen shortly before 12 p.m. and another sighting was reported just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water for at least an hour following the sightings.

The sightings come less than 24 hours after a 63-year-old resident of New York City was killed in a shark attack off the coast of Maine.

