ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two great white sharks were spotted in the water near a popular beach on Cape Cod on Friday morning, officials said.

The sharks were seen off the southern part of Nauset Beach in Orleans shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The app did not indicate if the beach has been closed to swimming.

Beaches on the Cape are usually closed for an hour following a shark sighting and then reopened if there has been no additional activity reported.

