ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of great white sharks were spotted swimming close to shore off a popular Cape Cod beach on Tuesday, officials said.

The sharks were seen just 20 yards from the shore at Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The app did not indicate if the beach has been closed to swimming.

Beaches on the Cape are usually closed for an hour following a shark sighting and then reopened if there has been no additional activity reported.

