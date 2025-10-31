HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after three people were caught on camera breaking into Mass Firearms School and stealing two weapons Thursday night, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 11:19 p.m., Holliston police responded to the Mass Firearms School on Kuniholm Drive for a report of a breaking an entering in progress.

Surveillance video from inside the building showed three people on scene, two of whom were inside the firearms retail store.

When police arrived, they said they found the front glass door of the business was smashed. They searched the building and determined it to be empty.

A short time later, the owners of Mass Firearms School arrived on scene and confirmed that two semi-automatic rifles hanging on the wall in the front lobby had been stolen.

Video from the scene shows the theives enter and exit the building through the same door and escape in a vehicle police describe as a possible four-door, light-colored sedan.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Holliston Police Department at (508)-429-1212.

This incident is under investigation by the Holliston Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

