HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Haverhill High School football coaches and an 18-year-old were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday on charges stemming from three alleged hazing incidents, officials said.

Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure to report hazing.

Assistant coach Michael Atta, 27, was charged with intimidation of a witness and failure to file a 51A.

Jesse Rodriguez, 18, was charged with three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older, assault and battery, and hazing.

O’Connor and Attah were ordered to stay away from Haverhill High School and have no contact with victims, witnesses or members of the football team or coaching staff and no coaching.

Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from Haverhill High School and have no contact with the victims and the co-defendants, no use of social media and no participation in organized sports.

Prosecutors allege that on three occasions between Aug. 18 and Oct. 12, hazing occurred at Haverhill High School athletic facilities targeting three different individuals. They also allege that after the coaches became aware of the hazing, they failed to report it, as they are required by law, and either discouraged a victim from reporting it or encouraged the destruction of evidence.

Haverhill Police are also seeking charges against five juveniles as a result of their investigation.

