2 held on $250,000 bail after Cape Cod traffic stop nets 400 grams of heroin

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people accused of trafficking drugs in Cape Cod are being held on $250,000 bail after state police say they found nearly 400 grams of heroin during a traffic stop on Friday, state police said.

Trooper Brandyn Henson patrolling 11th Street in Bourne noticed a Honda CR-V with an expired inspection sticker.

Officers say the car was slow to pull over.

While conducting an investigation, Henson recovered approximately 400 grams of Heroin from inside a backpack.

The trooper placed the driver, 24-year-old Jaqua Smith, of Onset and his passenger, 22-year-old Shawn Panepinto, of New Bedford under arrest and took them to the Bourne Barracks for booking.

Both are facing drug trafficking charges.

They are due to be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

