2 held without bail stemming from Brockton protest on police brutality

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing stemming for alleged attacks on officers during a protest last week in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to Commercial Street last Tuesday for a report of a riot following a protest encountered a chaotic scene with hundreds of people gathered and were assisted by state police and members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Some in the crowd were hurling bricks and rocks and shooting off fireworks in the direction of police officers, officials said.

Schmidreck Georges, 23, of Brockton was arrested that night and released on $40 cash bail the next morning, the district attorney’s office said.

He was charged with assault and battery on a Brockton police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapons, failure to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, officials said.

Jason C. Andrade, 30, of Brockton, was also arrested for allegedly exposing himself to officers who were attempting to quell the crowd gathering before he started throwing rocks at them, according to officials.

He was summonsed for his arraignment on Thursday for inciting a riot, failing to disperse from a riot, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault with a dangerous weapon, open and gross lewdness, interfering with a police officer in performance of duty and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney said.

Both are being held without bail pending dangerousness hearings scheduled for Monday.

