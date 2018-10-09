2 hikers rescued after becoming lost on New Hampshire trail

BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game says two hikers are safe after they became lost while hiking in Bartlett and needed to be rescued.

Officials say 73-year-old Allen Burdette and his 60-year-old wife Roberta, of Aberdeen, Maryland, called 911 for help at about 7 p.m. Monday while they were hiking in the vicinity of Diana’s Baths waterfalls in Bartlett. They became disoriented and ended up on the Moat Mountain Trail.

The GPS signal from their call told authorities they were about a half mile from the summit of North Moat Mountain.

Rescuers arrived about 11 p.m. and provided warm clothing and headlamps. They reached their car at the Diana’s Baths parking area, at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

They were cold, hungry and tired when found, but otherwise unharmed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)