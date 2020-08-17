2 homes in Beacon Hill vandalized, 1 with Black Lives Matter poster on display

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Beacon Hill homes were struck by vandals over the weekend. One of the homeowners believes they were targeted for the Black Lives Matter sign their young son made and displayed in the front window.

The vandals tossed a brick into the front window of the Sheelagh’s Myrtle Street home. The window was still broken on Monday but the colorful sign created by her son, 7-year-old Frank, remains in place.

“Immense sadness. It is not an image we had of America,” Sheelagh said. “Certainly not the image that we want to build for this little boy.”

The incident occurred while the family was out of town.

“I certainly would never ever in my wildest dreams have that that this would have happened in Boston or in Beacon Hill,” she said.

Sheelagh said the vandalism has hit too close to home. But, their neighbors have rallied around them in their time of need and that is the message they want Frank to take away from this.

“What is absolutely amazing is just the outpouring of support from the Beacon Hill family has just been fantastic,” Sheelagh said. “He’s very aware and we build — we’re trying to build a future for him based on hope and kindness and understanding.

Boston police are investigating a similar incident around the corner on Garden Street where another window was smashed.

