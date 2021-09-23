LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized and five residents were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a house in Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Carleton Street around 3 a.m. found heavy flames shooting 5 to 10 feet into the air from the attic, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

Flames were also found on the second floor of the porch-side of the home.

The five occupants of the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

“I had to crawl, that’s why I got all scuffed up,” one resident who escaped said. “I had to crawl across the floor to get out.”

Two occupants from the second floor were transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The house has been deemed a total loss and adjacent homes sustained damage from the roaring fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

