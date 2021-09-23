CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Thursday after a Concord, New Hampshire home went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the South Street home around 6:10 p.m. for reports of the fire and upon arrival found heavy smoke coming from a two-and-a-half-story building that contains three apartments, according to the department.

The two victims were said to be in serious condition.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 8 p.m.

“The buildings in this neighborhood are very close to each other. The aggressive firefighting actions taken by the first arriving Concord companies prevented any of the adjacent structures from being threatened by fire extension,” Chief Sean Brown wrote in a statement.

Eight people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

