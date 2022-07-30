LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lakeville Saturday morning, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department.

The collision at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street forced the junction to be closed for approximately four hours between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Lakeville police.

