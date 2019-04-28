2 hospitalized after battery-powered flashlight sparks fire at Hanover police station

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover firefighters responded to a fire in a familiar location Sunday afternoon — their own town police station.

Crews responding to a report of heavy smoke inside the Hanover Police Station and Emergency Communications Center about 3 p.m. evacuated the building and worked to vent toxic gas and smoke from inside.

One police officer and a custodian were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A joint investigation determined the fire was caused by a battery-powered flashlight.

Fire and police dispatchers were forced to relocate their communications operations to the Emergency Operations Center at Fire Headquarters while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

During the transition, 911 calls were transferred to Pembroke police.

The building is expected to reopen later in the evening.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)