NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after being pulled from a burning house in Nahant overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported house fire with people trapped inside on Maple Avenue around midnight were able to get two victims out of the burning home, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.

They were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

Crews battled heavy flames that could be seen coming out of the front door and throughout the attic, Antrim said.

The cause remains under investigation.

