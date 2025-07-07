HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after getting a scary shock at a home in Hyannis Sunday.

Officials said those two people made contact with an electrical wire after reports of an industrial accident.

The condition of the two people is currently unknown.

It is not clear how the accident happened, but people in the area said their power as out for hours.

“So many trucks and police cars, it’s very shocking because I thought someone, you know, like old person had some issue with their heart,” said Hyannis resident Elly Marette. “Then all of a sudden, we didn’t know what happened. We think someone, got dropped by the lines.”

Electrical crews were scene working overnight to get the power back on.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)