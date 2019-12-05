2 hospitalized after Boston police vehicle hits pedestrian

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a person was hit by a Boston Police Department vehicle Wednesday night, officials said.

The vehicle hit a person at the intersection of Washington and West streets around 10 p.m.

The person and the officer driving were both taken to the hospital.

Both are expected to be OK.

Police are investigating the collision. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)