NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Norton on Thursday that left a box truck on top of an SUV.

Crews responding to a reported crash on East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. determined the box truck left the roadway and hit a tree, according to Norton police.

The two occupants of the box truck were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

