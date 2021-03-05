2 hospitalized after car barrels into Roslindale home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a Roslindale home late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Poplar Street around 11 p.m. found a vehicle on its roof next to a house that sustained extensive damage due to the crash.

A fence in front of the home had also been knocked down.

Two people who were in the car were transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries to anyone inside the home.

A building inspector responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

