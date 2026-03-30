LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a car careened through a fence and into a house in Lynn on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Walnut Street found witnesses working to provide aid to the driver, who appeared to have suffered a medical emergency.

Neighbors say they were shaken by the incident.

“I was standing here and all of a sudden I heard what sounded like something scraping across a chain-link fence debris flying from my neighbor’s yard then the car came right into the yard and hit the house,” Matt Eddy said.

Lynn police say both the driver and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eddy noted it was very lucky that kids weren’t playing on the backyard playground at the time.

“The kids were just playing there yesterday. They weren’t out today, so luckily nobody was in the yard.”

He added, “The fence can be replaced, the house can be fixed but it was a massive crash. And again, I’m glad he was alive and she was alive.”

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