2 hospitalized after car crashes into homes in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people are hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a car crashed into two homes in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-vehicle accident in the area of South Mammoth and Moorseville roads around 2 a.m. found the driver and passenger still in the vehicle and two houses damaged, according to officials.

Both were taken to the hospital and the passenger was treated for serious injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

