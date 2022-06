FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a building in Falmouth Saturday morning, according to police.

The mangled mess of metal was eventually pulled out of the party boat building after it knocked down several pieces of siding.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

