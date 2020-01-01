2 hospitalized after collision sends truck crashing through guardrail on Lynnway

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured after a truck slammed through a guardrail on the Lynnway shortly after midnight New Years Day.

A collision between a 2006 Nissan operated by a 62-year-old woman from Florida and a 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup operated by a 65-year-old man from Revere sent the truck through the guardrail on the General Edwards Bridge and into a wooded ravine, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Crews worked into the night to pull the truck out of the ravine and get it back onto the road.

The driver of the Nissan was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured. His 56-year-old passenger was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has also not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

