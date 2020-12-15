BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a cruiser in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Willowwood Street and Ballou Avenue around 1:45 a.m. found a police cruiser and another vehicle with significant damage.

Two people were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions have not been released, Boston EMS said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

