GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Grafton Tuesday morning, officials said.

Grafton police said the bus driver and a driver of another car were taken to the hospital following the crash on Upton Road. The damaged school bus was seen near the wrecked car on the side of the road.

Police said the car was traveling northbound when it crossed into the other lane, hitting the school bus, which was going southbound.

Authorities said 14 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were on their way to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School, officials said. The students were not injured.

“Blackstone Valley administrators came up to the scene and cleared all those students,” said Grafton Police Chief Neil Minardi.

They were picked up by another bus and taken to school. Officers shut down the road to investigate.

“I heard a loud engine rev, and then followed by a big boom. Seeing how the car looks, you would expect one outcome. He was moving, which to me was an exciting outcome,” neighbor Shabakka Herring said. “Living out here, you’ll see the occasional person come by a little too fast, so hopefully now folks learn to slow down.”

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)