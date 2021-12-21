ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover on Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital.
Troopers responding to a reported crash prior to Exit 97B around 4:20 p.m. determined a Toyota SUV and a Hyundai sedan had collided in the roadway, sending the SUV careening into a tree, according to state police.
A 52-year-old Bradford man was taken by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center.
The passenger of the SUV, a 50-year-old Bradford woman, was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured.
No additional information was immediately available.
