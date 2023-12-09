FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital late Friday night after a crash sent a tractor-trailer down an embankment next to an overpass in Foxboro, officials said.

Fire officials say the the 18-wheeler was involved in a crash with another vehicle and ended up on Cocasset Street, where a passerby assisted in getting the driver out of the damaged vehicle.

Both drivers involved were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

