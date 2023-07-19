BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash on Columbia Road in Dorchester on Tuesday night.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews assisting two injured people into ambulances and treating another at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

