FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized following a double stabbing in Fitchburg late Tuesday night.

Emergency responders rushing to Wanoosoc Road found two people suffering from stab wounds, Fitchburg fire said.

They were taken to a hospital in Leominster, where the extent of their injuries is unclear.

