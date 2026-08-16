BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after a driver crashed into a building in Mattapan, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 245 Talbot Ave. around 6 p.m. found a vehicle up against a building, according to Boston police.

Two people were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The city’s Inspectional Services Department responded to the scene to inspect the damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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