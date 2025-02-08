BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole and crashed into a cemetery in Brockton on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash on North Cary Street around 11 a.m. determined the driver was heading southbound when they changed lanes, hopped a curb, and hit a utility pole before slamming into several headstones.

The driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

