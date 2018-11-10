2 hospitalized after early-morning fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a child were taken to the hospital after an early-morning fire in Providence.

Officials say the fire broke out early Saturday at a triple decker on Julian Street.

Officials say all 14 residents got out of the home safely, but a woman and a 12-year-old were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is helping residents who have been displaced by the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)