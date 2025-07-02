MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital from a Mashpee golf course on Wednesday after a series of explosions during preparations for the annual fireworks display, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the New Seabury Country Club around 4:30 p.m. after multiple explosions occurred during the setup of the display, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Eight people were evaluated by medical teams at the scene. One suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital by medical helicopter. A second person was taken to Falmouth Hospital with what were considered minor injuries.

The other six people were evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

Ordinance Technicians from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as Troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section and Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit are investigating the cause of the explosions.

