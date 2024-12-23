SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital on Monday after falling through the ice while skating on a pond in Shrewsbury, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two people through the ice at Dean Park Pond around 7:30 a.m. found two people skating toward the shoreline, according to police.

It was determined the two people were skating when they fell through in the middle of the pond.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)