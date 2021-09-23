LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after flames tore through a house in Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Carleton Street around 3 a.m. found heavy flames shooting 5 to 10 feet into the air from the attic, according to Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

Flames were also found on the second floor of the porch-side of the home.

The five occupants of the building were able to escape before firefighters arrived.

Two occupants from the second floor were transported to an area hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.

The house is close to a total loss and adjacent homes sustained damage from the roaring flames.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)