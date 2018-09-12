2 hospitalized after hazmat incident at Duxbury Rite Aid

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning following a hazmat incident at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Duxbury, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the store at 28 Depot St. called for a Tier 1 hazmat response, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The victims were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The store will be closed until further notice as crews investigate a possible freon leak, officials said.

A state hazmat team has responded to the scene.

No additional details were available.

DXFD on scene with a Tier 1 hazmat at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on Depot St. Two patients transported to the hospital. State Hazmat team responding. pic.twitter.com/ouvT9fKsGh — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)