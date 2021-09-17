MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized after a piece of metal debris crashed through the windshield of their vehicle as they were traveling along Interstate 495 in Middleboro on Friday, according to Massachusetts state police.

The vehicle was traveling along I-495 north near mile marker 15 when the window was struck by “road debris,” police said. The debris reportedly fell off of an unidentified truck.

The driver, a 28-year old Brockton resident, and their passenger, a 23-year-old Brockton resident, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

