CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Cambridge early Saturday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responding to the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Exeter Park around 1 a.m. found a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian that left the pedestrian, a male in his 60s, with serious head injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist was also hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcyclist had a green light and the right of way when they struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

