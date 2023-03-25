CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Cambridge early Saturday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responding to the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Exeter Park around 1 a.m. found a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian that left the pedestrian, a male in his 60s, with serious head injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist was also hospitalized.

A preliminary investigation suggests the motorcyclist had a green light and the right of way when they struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox