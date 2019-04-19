2 hospitalized after multi-alarm fire torches home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two residents were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm blaze torched a home in Dorchester on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported building fire at the corner of Bowdoin and Dever streets shortly before 4 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a multi-story home and thick smoke overtaking the area, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed several people rescuing a man from a second-floor window and safely bring him to the ground.

“He said he climbed through the roof and he saw him through the window, so he pulled him out of the window,” one man said.

Through a translator, Alfred Jimenze says he and his co-workers ran from a barber shop on Bowdoin Street when they saw smoke.

“He said in the moment he wasn’t scared, he just wanted to help him out,” he said.

A woman on the second floor was able to jump, and she was caught by a crowd of people.

“The guy, he couldn’t make it because he was so sick. The smoke (went) through his body probably. He almost died,” one witness said.

The group helped push Jimenze up onto the roof to get the man out.

They carried the man away from all the smoke and stayed with him until first responders arrived.

“It’s very good because you help somebody when they need help, and if we need to do it again, we’ll do it again,” a man said.

Photos from the scene showed several firefighters attacking the blaze from the ground and on ladders.

The fire has since been knocked down. Crews are overhauling the burned-out home.

The conditions of those who were taken to the hospital were not immediately available.

Officials estimated the damage to the home at about $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

