2 hospitalized after multi-alarm fire torches home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two residents were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm blaze torched a home in Dorchester on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a building fire at the corner of Bowdoin and Dever streets before 4 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the roof of a multi-story home and thick smoke overtaking the area, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed several firefighters attacking the blaze from the ground and up on ladders.

The fire has since been knocked down. Crews are overhauling the burned-out home.

The conditions of those who were taken to the hospital were not immediately available.

Officials estimated the damage to the home at about $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All residents safely evacuated from the building pic.twitter.com/SolLZhB3sg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 18, 2019

Deputy Michael Doherty briefs the media on the 2nd alarm on Bowdoin St . 2 residents taken ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ to a local hospital minor injuries. Damages approximately 500,000 FIU on scene to investigate the cause. pic.twitter.com/brbyEERxlh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 18, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down all companies are overhauling pic.twitter.com/GuZdeDnV91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 18, 2019

