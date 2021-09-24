NEWPORT, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a pickup truck collided with a dump truck head-on in Newport, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control and went into the path of the dump truck on Route 10 before hitting it head-on, according to N.H. state police.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, while their passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

They were both transported to a hospital.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

No additional information has been released.

