2 hospitalized after plane crashes near Hanson airport

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are being treated at Boston-area hospitals for serious injuries after being pulled from a plane that crashed near an airport in Hanson Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews from several area communities responded to the area of 775 Monponsett St., which is located near Cranland Airport, after receiving word of a plane crash around 4 p.m.

Officials say the two people who were on board the 7AC Champion aircraft when it plummeted from the sky were siblings who were using the plane to spread their late father’s ashes.

One of them, Patrick Landis, was transported to Tufts Medical Center and is in critical condition and the other, Scott Landis, was flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

