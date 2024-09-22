BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a porch collapsed in Mission Hill, officials said.

Crews responding to the reported collapse on Iroquois Street around midnight assisted in transporting the victims to area hospitals with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)