2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Brockton

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after serious rollover crash on Route 24 in Brockton on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway found an SUV that had gone of the road and rolled over, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

One person was flown to a hospital in Boston. A second victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

MVA Route 24 Northbound between Rte 123 & Rte 27 – 2 vehicles off the road 1 rolled over. 2 patients transported. 1 to Good Samaritan & 1 w @bostonmedflight to Boston @MassStatePolice @MassDOT pic.twitter.com/m6eu2r5QI0 — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 20, 2019

