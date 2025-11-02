HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Halifax early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Monponsett Street found two people trapped inside an overturned vehicle.

The two people were extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

