HALIFAX, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Halifax early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Monponsett Street found two people trapped inside an overturned vehicle.

The two people were extricated from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox