ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover on Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash left a Jeep pinned between two trees off the side of the highway and a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

One person was taken to Tufts Medical Center, another was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox