ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Andover on Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash left a Jeep pinned between two trees off the side of the highway and a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

One person was taken to Tufts Medical Center, another was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

I495 Southbound Andover crash – MedFlight has departed with occupant to Tufts Medical Center. Second occupant transported to Lawrence General. Two right lanes opened to traffic. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 21, 2021

MSP Andover-Barracks on the scene of a serious crash on Route 495 southbound in the area of the Chandler Road Overpass in Andover (Exit 97). Highway is partially closed and a MedFlight had been requested. Seek an alternate route. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 21, 2021

