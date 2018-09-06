2 hospitalized after Roslindale rollover

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-car accident in Roslindale Thursday morning that left one vehicle on its roof, fire officials said.
Fire crews responding to the area of 3904 Washington St. about 6:31 a.m. helped extricate a driver from an overturned vehicle, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Two people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)