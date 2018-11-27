DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a serious two-car crash in Duxbury Tuesday morning.

Paramedics responding to motor vehicle accident on Route 53 at Franklin Street before 8:15 a.m. treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to South Shore Hospital, a spokesperson for the Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until crews cleared the scene.

DXFD paramedic firefighters treating two patients involved in a serious MVA Rt 53 at Franklin St. Two patients transported to SSH. Avoid the area until the scene is cleared. #DXFD #traffic pic.twitter.com/U5zHHg759i — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) November 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)