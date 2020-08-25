2 hospitalized after serious car crash in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Tuesday after a serious two-car accident in Rockland.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Beech Street and used to jaws of life to extricate the victims from the mangled car, according to a post on the Hanson Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

