2 hospitalized after serious crash in Abington

Two people were transported to a hospital after a serious crash in Abington Monday.
Emergency crews responding to the crash near the intersection of Brockton Avenue and Bedford Street used the jaws of life to extricate the patients, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.
Those transported were said to have suffered only minor injuries. Both cars were heavily damaged.
MVA at Brockton Ave and Bedford St. (Rte. 18 and 123) Jaws used for extrication, 2 patients transported to area hospitals w/non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/480VPyDMFO
— Abington Fire PIO (@AbingtonFDPIO) December 7, 2020