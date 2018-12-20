2 hospitalized after serious crash in Amherst, NH

AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Amherst, New Hampshire sent two people to the hospital late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene at the intersection of Horace Greeley Road and Route 101 found two people seriously injured in a head-on crash, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

First responders used the jaws of life to extricate one person from their vehicle.

That victim, whose name was not released, was taken by the University of Massachusetts Memorial LifeFlight helicopter to the hospital.

The other victim, who also remains unidentified, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Route 101 was briefly closed to traffic while Amherst police worked to determine the cause of the accident.

